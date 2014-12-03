WASHINGTON Dec 3 Washington thinks China has so far lived up its commitment to move toward a market-determined exchange rate, a senior U.S. economic diplomat said in a speech on Wednesday.

The United States has long pressured China to let its yuan currency appreciate, which the U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, Nathan Sheets, said would help American firms sell their wares to Chinese consumers. U.S. manufacturers also argue a cheap yuan makes Chinese goods unfairly cheap in America.

Sheets noted that Chinese officials told their American counterparts in July they would move toward a market based exchange rate as conditions permit.

"If China continues to live up to this commitment, as it has in the months since the (July meetings), and allows the exchange rate to adjust, the result would be increased household purchasing power and stronger domestic demand," he said in his speech. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by W Simon)