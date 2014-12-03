WASHINGTON Dec 3 Washington thinks China has so
far lived up its commitment to move toward a market-determined
exchange rate, a senior U.S. economic diplomat said in a speech
on Wednesday.
The United States has long pressured China to let its yuan
currency appreciate, which the U.S. Treasury's undersecretary
for international affairs, Nathan Sheets, said would help
American firms sell their wares to Chinese consumers. U.S.
manufacturers also argue a cheap yuan makes Chinese goods
unfairly cheap in America.
Sheets noted that Chinese officials told their American
counterparts in July they would move toward a market based
exchange rate as conditions permit.
"If China continues to live up to this commitment, as it has
in the months since the (July meetings), and allows the exchange
rate to adjust, the result would be increased household
purchasing power and stronger domestic demand," he said in his
speech.
(Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by W Simon)