WASHINGTON May 22 The Treasury Department on Tuesday said that it considered Belarus-based JSC CredexBank (Credex) to be a money-laundering front and warned U.S. financial institutions against doing business with it.

"This action seeks to protect the U.S. financial system from a foreign financial institution whose highly suspicious transaction patterns and pervasive lack of transparency make it virtually impossible to discern whether the bank is engaged in any legitimate business," said David Cohen, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Treasury said Credex "has engaged in high volumes of transactions that are indicative of money laundering on behalf of shell corporations" and said it was hard to determine who really owns the bank.

It said Credex was founded in September 2001 but since then its ownership has passed from one shell corporation to another. Since October 2009, Credex has been owned by Vicpart Holdings SA of Fribourg, Switzerland.

Treasury said Vicpart shares the same address as more than 200 other companies and says that is "troubling" because international banking standards say sharing an address is a red flag for shell corporation activity.

Officials at Credex did not immediately respond to emailed questions on the matter.

Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement network intends to propose rules that set our special requirements for record keeping and reporting of any financial transactions with Credex. It will also prohibit U.S. firms from opening or maintaining correspondent accounts with Credex.

(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Andrew Hay)