WASHINGTON, April 12 The Obama administration
said on Friday that China's currency remained "significantly
undervalued," but again stopped short of labeling the world's
second-biggest economy a currency manipulator.
Although Beijing controls the pace at which the yuan can
rise, the U.S. Treasury said in a congressionally mandated
semi-annual report that China did not meet the legal
requirements to be deemed a currency manipulator.
The label is largely symbolic, but would require Washington
to open discussions with Beijing on adjusting the yuan's value.
Many U.S. lawmakers have accused China of deliberately keeping
the yuan undervalued to gain a trade advantage.
The Treasury also said it was closely monitoring policies in
Japan meant to support the growth of domestic demand. Japan's
aggressive monetary policy to bring the economy out of deflation
had raised criticism it was targeting a specific yen level, and
started a debate about competitive devaluation.