* Washington watches to ensure Tokyo not targeting yen level
* China again escapes "currency manipulator" label
* U.S. says Chinese yuan "significantly undervalued"
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 12 The Obama administration on
Friday put Japan on notice that it was watching its economic
policies to ensure they were not aimed at devaluing the yen to
gain a competitive advantage.
In a semi-annual report on currency practices of major trade
partners, the United States also said China's currency remained
"significantly undervalued," but again stopped short of labeling
the world's second-biggest economy a currency manipulator.
It has been more than 18 years since the U.S. Treasury has
designated any country a manipulator. China was labeled a
manipulator between 1992 and 1994.
The U.S. Treasury said it would press Japan to adhere to the
commitment it made in February as a member of the Group of Seven
and Group of 20 nations to let the market determine exchange
rates. The U.S. move followed comments by Japanese officials
that suggested they were targeting a weaker yen.
Treasury's report highlighted statements made by Japanese
officials last year who said they wanted to "correct the
excessively strong yen," and also some proposals to ease
monetary policy by purchasing foreign bonds.
But since then, Japan has mostly avoided commenting on the
yen and has not intervened in currency markets, according to the
congressionally-mandated report.
"We will continue to press Japan to adhere to the
commitments agreed to in the G7 and G20 ... and to refrain from
competitive devaluation and targeting its exchange rate for
competitive purposes," the report said.
The Treasury also said it was closely monitoring policies in
Japan meant to support the growth of domestic demand. The Bank
of Japan launched a massive bond-buying program earlier this
month to try to shock the economy out of two decades of
stagnation.
The policy has sharply undercut the value of the yen -
ending the dollar to another four-year high against the Japanese
currency on Thursday - and refueled a debate about competitive
devaluations.
YUAN UNDERVALUED, NOT MANIPULATED
The U.S. Treasury also said China did not meet the legal
requirements to be deemed a currency manipulator, although
Beijing controls the pace at which the yuan can rise by
intervening in foreign exchange markets.
The label is largely symbolic, but would require Washington
to open discussions with Beijing on adjusting the yuan's value.
Many U.S. lawmakers have accused China of deliberately keeping
the yuan undervalued to gain a trade advantage.
As in other reports over the last several years, the
analysis on China reflected both the administration's desire to
maintain good relations with its top creditor and an attempt to
keep up pressure for changes in China that could benefit the
U.S. economy and mollify domestic critics.
Efforts to take a stronger stance on China's currency moves
have also faded due to an increase in the value of the yuan, a
big drop in China's global trade surplus and a rise in labor
costs that has made Chinese products less competitive.
The report said China had allowed the yuan to rise 16.2
percent against the dollar in inflation-adjusted terms since
June 2010, when China moved off its exchange rate peg.
The yuan, also known as the renminbi, hit a record high
against the dollar on Friday as China's central bank fixed its
official midpoint for the currency at the strongest level yet
ahead of a Beijing visit by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
"Nonetheless, the available evidence suggests the renminbi
remains significantly undervalued, intervention appears to have
resumed, and further appreciation of the renminbi against the
dollar is warranted," Treasury said in a statement.
The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Ways
and Means Committee, Sander Levin of Michigan, said "action is
long overdue" on what he called serious problem.
"Currency manipulation needs to be addressed in ongoing
trade negotiations, especially the Trans-Pacific Partnership
talks," he said in a statement, referring to an 11-nation
Asia-Pacific free trade agreement that Japan is moving toward
joining.
The United States also said it remains concerned that
China's progress may not last. For example, China's trade
surplus has narrowed not only due to a higher yuan, but also
because of weak demand for Chinese exports in advanced
economies, suggesting the trend may reverse once the global
economy recovers more.
The U.S. Business and Industry Council condemned the
currency report, and called on the Obama administration to use
tariffs to punish China for manipulating the yuan.
"The Treasury Department's latest refusal to label China a
currency manipulator once again demonstrates President Obama's
deep-seated-indifference to a major, ongoing threat to American
manufacturing's competitiveness, and to the U.S. economy's
return to genuine health," the Council said in a statement.
As in the previous report, Treasury also kept the pressure
on South Korea, urging it to limit foreign exchange intervention
except in exceptional circumstances.
South Korea says it intervenes to smooth the volatility of
its won currency. But Treasury said it had gone into the market
throughout 2012.