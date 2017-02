WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it will delay its semi-annual currency report to Congress until after a series of international meetings that take place, including next weekend's meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank as well as the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting.

The Treasury was scheduled to release the report April 15, but it is regularly delayed. The last report, which was due Oct. 15 was not released until Dec. 27.

