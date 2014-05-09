By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES May 9 The U.S. Treasury Department
has admitted for the first time that the U.S. government is
technically capable of prioritizing payments if Congress
triggers a default crisis by failing to raise the country's
borrowing authority.
In a letter to Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling, a
senior aide to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the New York
Federal Reserve, which pays the principal and interest on
government debt, would be "technically capable" of continuing to
make those payments while Treasury halted other payments if the
United States was unable to borrow more money. The official
stressed, however, that such a system is untested.
Lew and other Treasury officials insisted during last
October's debt limit crisis, when the U.S. came close to
defaulting on some government obligations, that "prioritization"
- a contingency strategy where bond payments are made while
other outlays such as Social Security payments are halted - was
not feasible.
In testimony to Congress, Lew said last October the
government's payment systems weren't designed to decide who gets
paid and who doesn't. "It would be chaos," Lew told Congress.
During the debt ceiling crisis last year, when House
Republicans threatened not to extend the country's borrowing
authority, Obama administration officials were at pains to
dismiss the idea of any contingencies, lest that encouraged
enough lawmakers to take the country over the brink and into
default.
Yet lawmakers and analysts have long suspected that in the
event of a default, Treasury and Fed officials would seek to
keep current on bond payments to keep investors from panicking,
while halting other payments as cash reserves ran out.
In the May 7 letter to Hensarling, the Republican Chairman
of the House Financial Services Committee, Treasury Assistant
Secretary Alistair Fitzpayne wrote: "If the debt limit were not
raised, and assuming Treasury had sufficient cash on hand, the
New York Fed's systems would be technologically capable of
continuing to make principal and interest payments while
Treasury was not making other kinds of payments."
But, Fitzpayne added, "this approach would be entirely
experimental and create unacceptable risk to both domestic and
global financial markets. As we have repeatedly stated, this
would mean that the United States would default on its
obligations, including to senior citizens, veterans, and members
of the military."
Mick Mulvaney, a Republican member of the House Financial
Services Committee, said on Friday he believed the letter proves
payments can be prioritized if the debt ceiling is not raised,
and that a financial meltdown would not occur.
"I've thought from the very beginning that the
administration has been stoking fear in what they say would
happen if the debt limit is not raised," Mulvaney told Reuters.
Congress extended the government's borrowing authority in
October, ending the crisis, and again in February, when it
extended it through March 2015.
