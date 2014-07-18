(Adds analyst's comment)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Treasury asked big
Wall Street brokerages on Friday if Washington should start
borrowing money over extremely long periods, a move that would
potentially help the government capitalize on current low
interest rates.
The Treasury released a quarterly questionnaire it
circulates among large financial institutions that asked if it
should "consider issuing a security with a maturity greater than
30 years."
Borrowing over longer terms helps insulate governments from
future increases in interest rates. Sovereign bonds with a
50-year duration are not common, although China and Britain
issue them.
Some analysts think Treasury is likely to hear requests for
50-year bonds.
"It makes sense because there is a lack of long-duration
assets and there is a lot of interest among insurers," said Guy
LeBas, chief fixed income strategist with Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
The Treasury's query does not amount to a plan to start
borrowing under those terms, an official from the department
told journalists. The longest-term debt currently issued by
America's federal government must be paid back after 30 years.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
Treasury wanted to gauge interest in ultra long-term securities
after Canada issued a 50-year bond in April.
He said the Treasury was just curious about Wall Street's
perspective on the demand for such long-duration products.
The U.S. government has borrowed at exceptionally low
interest rates since the country's deep 2007-09 recession.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; additional reporting
by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Jan
Paschal and Chizu Nomiyama)