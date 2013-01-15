WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. Treasury said on
Tuesday it was temporarily tapping the retirement funds of
government workers to avoid hitting the debt ceiling, adding
retirees would nonetheless continue to receive benefits.
The Treasury has previously estimated this measure would
give it around $156 billion in additional spending capacity.
In a letter to U.S House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said the government
would stop fully investing in the Government Securities
Investment Fund (G Fund).
However, the letter said, the fund will be made whole once
the debt limit is raised.
"Both my predecessors and I have taken this suspension
action during previous debt limit impasses," Geithner wrote.