WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. Treasury said on
Tuesday it was temporarily tapping the retirement funds of
government workers to avoid hitting the $16.4 trillion debt
ceiling, adding retirees would nonetheless continue to receive
benefits.
The Treasury has said it can only stave off default through
such extraordinary measures until around mid-February to early
March.
In a letter to U.S House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said the government
would stop fully investing in the Government Securities
Investment Fund (G Fund).
Treasury has estimates the suspension of new investments
into the measure would give it around $156 billion in additional
spending capacity.
However, the letter said, the fund will be made whole once
the debt limit is raised.
"Both my predecessors and I have taken this suspension
action during previous debt limit impasses," Geithner wrote.
Geithner has said a failure to raise the debt limit could
cause "irreparable" economic harm.
Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday the United States faces a
"material risk" of losing its AAA credit rating if there is a
repeat of the wrangling seen during last year's debt limit
talks.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating
following that debacle.