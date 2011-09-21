WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The Federal Reserve's
decision to lengthen the maturities of its U.S. Treasury debt
holdings will not alter the Treasury's goal of financing the
federal government at the lowest possible cost, a Treasury
official said on Wednesday.
The official declined comment about how it would affect
specific future auctions of bills and notes with maturities of
three years or less.
"Our long-standing debt management policy is to finance the
U.S. government at the lowest possible cost over time, and that
policy is unchanged," the official said.
The Fed earlier announced that it would sell $400 billion
of Treasury securities with maturities of 3 years or less and
purchase an equal amount of notes and bonds in the 6-year to
30-year range as part of a new plan to push borrowing costs
lower.
(Reporting by David Lawder)