WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The White House nominated
Matthew Rutherford on Friday to move into the position of
assistant secretary for financial markets, overseeing debt
management policy for the Obama administration.
Rutherford has been deputy assistant secretary since
mid-2009 and before that was on loan from the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York, working in Treasury's markets room.
If the Senate approves, he will take over the assistant
secretary's job from Mary Miller, who was nominated this summer
to move up to the position of Treasury's under secretary for
domestic finance.
