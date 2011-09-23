WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The White House nominated Matthew Rutherford on Friday to move into the position of assistant secretary for financial markets, overseeing debt management policy for the Obama administration.

Rutherford has been deputy assistant secretary since mid-2009 and before that was on loan from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, working in Treasury's markets room.

If the Senate approves, he will take over the assistant secretary's job from Mary Miller, who was nominated this summer to move up to the position of Treasury's under secretary for domestic finance. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)