WASHINGTON Oct 31 The Treasury Department said on Monday that the value of foreign securities held in U.S. portfolios climbed to about $6.8 trillion at the end of 2010 from $6 trillion a year earlier.

The figures were gathered through an annual survey conducted by Treasury, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

"The increase in the value of U.S. portfolio holdings between the two surveys primarily reflects valuation changes in foreign equity during 2010," Treasury said.

The final figures were unchanged from a preliminary survey made public on Aug. 31. They showed most of the 2010 holdings were in the form of equities of foreign firms, worth $4.6 trillion at the end of 2010 and up from $4 trillion a year earlier.

In addition to equities, U.S. portfolios held about $1.7 trillion of foreign long-term securities at the end of 2010 and $400 billion of short-term debt securities.

Holdings of foreign securities by country at the end of 2010 were largest for Britain at $1 trillion, Canada at $695 billion and Japan at $519 billion. Treasury said the three countries attracted about one-third of total U.S. portfolio investment.

Treasury also releases a separate survey measuring foreign holdings of U.S. securities, which draws more attention because it is effectively a gauge of the country's rising indebtedness to countries overseas. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Andrew Hay)