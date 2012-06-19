BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
(Corrects to make clear Indian Finance Minister has not yet resigned)
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has postponed his scheduled trip to India because the finance minister there is expected to resign and become a presidential candidate, the Treasury said on Tuesday.
The trip, which had been slated for June 27-28, will be rescheduled in coming months, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Washington Economics Team)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.