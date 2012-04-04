CHICAGO, April 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner said on Wednesday that Americans can't let fear of
future deficits stymie necessary government investment in
projects that are needed to spur growth.
Speaking to the Chicago Economic Club, Geithner tackled
Republican opponents of the Obama administration who claim that
spending is excessive.
"There is no economic or financial case for using the fear
of future deficits to cut as deeply into core functions of the
government, to weaken the safety net or fundamentally alter
Medicare benefits as do the Republican proposals," Geithner
said.
(Reporting by karen Pierog and Glenn Somerville; Editing by
James Dalgleish)