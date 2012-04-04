* Geithner sets out administration's economic goals
* Need government action to help push recovery
* Geithner says Republicans offer 'dark' vision of future
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, April 4 Americans can't let fear of
deficits stop necessary government spending, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday as he laid out the
administration's economic agenda ahead of November's
presidential election campaign.
Speaking to the Economic Club of Chicago a day after
President Barack Obama had assailed Republican budget plans as
'social Darwinism', Geithner sharply criticized Republicans who
claim the administration's spending is excessive.
"There is no economic or financial case for using the fear
of future deficits to cut as deeply into core functions of the
government, to weaken the safety net or fundamentally alter
Medicare benefits as do the Republican proposals," he said.
In exceptionally blunt terms, Geithner claimed Republicans
aim to roll back Wall Street reforms, cut government investments
in education and infrastructure and slash protections for
low-income Americans.
"This strategy is a recipe to make us a declining power - a
less exceptional nation," he said. "It is a dark and pessimistic
vision of America."
Last month, U.S. House Republicans unveiled a
deficit-slashing budget proposal for 2013 that called, among
other things, for revamping the Medicare health spending
program. It would essentially dismantle Obama's 2010 healthcare
reform law and has drawn a battle-line for this year's election
campaign.
Geithner said the U.S. economy still was in the process of
deleveraging, or paying down excessive debts from the 2007-2009
financial crisis, but it was growing moderately and needs a
boost that only government can provide.
"We are gradually getting stronger, but we still have very
tough challenges ahead," he said.
Some of the challenges the recovery still faces, such as
high rates of unemployment and the need to export more and
become more competitive, need government action such as
long-term investments in infrastructure projects.
"We have to be willing to do things, not just cut things,"
he said.
Geithner said big U.S. budget deficits were not sustainable
indefinitely but suggested they shouldn't be made the primary
challenge over all others and said they can be dealt with over
time through a mix of spending cuts and revenue increases.
Responding to questions later, Geithner said one area where
the United States remains far behind on financial reform is in
reshaping the housing finance system.
Major mortgage finance sources Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
were placed under government control during the financial crisis
and it is still unclear what model for the future will be
adopted, although Geithner claimed to see early signs for a
bipartisan compromise on the issue.
But on the broader issue of government's role in the
economy, he continued to hammer on Republicans for their
reluctance to raise taxes on wealthy Americans as a way to get
the nation's finances under control.
He said cutting programs for poorer Americans "is not
financially necessary and cannot plausibly strengthen economic
growth" but implied that was Republicans' choice for closing the
budget gap instead of raising taxes, adding:
"Ask yourself, if you're not going to do that with revenues,
where are you going to find the $1.5 trillion? Are you going to
take it out of other core functions of government? Out of
defense, out of Medicare benefits?"
"I don't see how you can justify doing it. It would be
deeply damaging to the capacity of government. ... And I think
it would be deeply unfair," he added.
(Additional reporting by Glenn Somerville, Rachelle Younglai
and Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman and James Dalgleish)