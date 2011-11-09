CHANDLER, Ariz. Nov 8 Italy is making
difficult but necessary choices to get its economy in order,
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday, but
he added Italy must move quickly to persuade global markets
they will follow through.
"I think they're making progress," Geithner told reporters
who questioned him about developments in Italy and Greece after
he toured a building site for a new Intel Corp (INTC.O)
manufacturing plant.
"It's not as fast as the world needs, but they're making
progress and we're doing everything that we can to encourage
them to move more quickly and where we can help them, we're
going to help them," he added.
Geithner had no specific suggestions as to how the United
States might help Italy.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi agreed on Tuesday
to step down as soon as parliament passes urgent budget reforms
demanded by European leaders after Italy was sucked into
epicenter of the euro zone debt crisis. For details, see
[ID:nL6E7M82XF]]
"Italy is making some very tough choices and they need a
little more support from the rest of Europe to make those work
over time," Geithner said, referring to proposed new austerity
measures seen as necessary to try to get the country's budget
deficits under control.
Yields on Italy's 10-year benchmark bonds IT10YT=RR rose
to 6.79 percent on Tuesday -- a level not seen since 1997 --
before dropping back. Analysts say Italy is nearing the point
at which Portugal, Greece and Ireland had been forced to seek a
bailout.
Geithner, who attended a Group of 20 leaders' meeting in
France last week, said Europe was in the process of developing
comprehensive proposals to strengthen the region's finances and
help Greece and Italy make needed reforms.
"They need to make sure those plans are put in place
quickly," he added.