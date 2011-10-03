WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. Treasury Department isn't in a rush to sell its stake in automaker General Motors Corp (GM.N), the senior official who serves as the agency's assistant secretary for financial stability said on Monday.

"We'll be patient in our disposition of GM as well as our other assets," said Timothy Massad in an interview on CNBC television. "You know we have to balance the goal of divesting these stakes because the government should not be in the business of owning stakes in private companies."

Treasury acquired a majority stake in GM when it stepped in to prop it up during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. When GM went public last year Treasury's holdings in the automaker fell sharply, but it still has around a 27 percent stake.

GM's current price is well below last year's offering price, leading to some criticism that Treasury should have sold sooner to recoup more of taxpayers' money used to bail out GM. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)