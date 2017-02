WASHINGTON Aug 3 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner spoke by phone with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Friday to discuss the European country's efforts to maintain financial stability, Treasury said.

"Secretary Geithner spoke by phone earlier today with Greek Prime Minister Samaras to discuss Greece's continued efforts to reform in order to ensure economic recovery and financial stability," Treasury said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Jason Lange)