WASHINGTON May 30 The Obama administration on
Thursday said it was extending the life of its signature
foreclosure-prevention program by two years to help more
struggling borrowers keep their homes.
The Home Affordable Modification Program, or HAMP, was to
expire at the end of this year.
When it was unveiled in 2009, the administration estimated
it would help 3 million to 4 million homeowners avoid
foreclosure by reworking loan terms. So far, however, only about
1.1 million homeowners have benefited from a permanent mortgage
modification under the program.
"The housing market is gaining steam, but many homeowners
are still struggling," said Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
"Extending the program for two years will benefit many
additional families while maintaining clear standards and
accountability for an important part of the mortgage industry."
The program, which draws from the Treasury Department's
financial bailout fund, pays lenders and servicers to rewrite
loan terms for borrowers who can't make their current mortgage
payments.
The administration has refined the program since its
inception to broaden its reach, including expanding eligibility
and increasing payments to mortgage companies that lower
borrowers' monthly payments.
Still, of the $29.9 billion in bailout funds allocated for
HAMP and other housing programs, the Treasury had spent only
about $5.2 billion through March.
Officials declined to estimate how many more borrowers would
benefit from HAMP's extension. In addition to borrowers who have
received loan modifications, the Treasury said the program had
provided an example for the mortgage industry on how to best
adjust mortgages for those needing aid.
But the program has been faulted by both Democrats and
Republicans and by federal watchdogs for the high number of
recipients who default on mortgages after getting the government
aid.
"This decision solidifies the Obama administration's place
atop the list of the nation's biggest subprime lenders," said
Representative Jeb Hensarling, the Republican chairman of the
House Financial Services Committee.
"HAMP is a costly and abject failure that takes money from
hardworking taxpayers, bails out banks that made bad loans, and
forces Americans who struggle to pay their own mortgages to also
pay their neighbor's," Hensarling, of Texas, said.
Last year, the Obama administration offered incentives to
encourage government-run Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
to use the principal-write-down component of HAMP.
However, the companies' regulator has blocked them from doing
so, saying the potential benefits to homeowners do not clearly
outweigh the potential costs to taxpayers.