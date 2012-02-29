BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd enters into $265 million senior secured term loan
* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement
WASHINGTON Feb 29 China was the top foreign holder of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2011, with some $1.72 trillion worth out of a total $12.52 trillion held worldwide, the U.S. Treasury Department reported on Wednesday.
Japan was the No. 2 holder of U.S. securities with $1.59 trillion of equities as well as long- and short-term debt securities.
The Treasury is in the midst of adjusting its methods for collecting data on foreign holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, aiming to get more information from custodians who hold the securities in order to get a more accurate picture of which countries actually hold the securities.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville)
LONDON, Feb 16 The dollar headed for a second day of losses on Thursday, falling against the euro, yen and the basket of currencies that measures its broader strength, after hitting its highest in a month a day earlier.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.