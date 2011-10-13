(Updates with Miller comments on Fannie Mae and bulk sales
program; dateline previously Washington)
BOSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) -The U.S. government should do
more to help homeowners who owe more on their homes than they
are worth and cannot refinance, a top Treasury official said on
Thursday.
While she stopped short of offering any new proposals, Mary
Miller, assistant Treasury secretary, said low interest rates
created room for greater action in housing, which has been at
the epicenter of the struggling U.S. economy.
"The housing crisis has been long and painful, and there's
still more work to be done," Miller said in a speech at a CFA
Institute conference in Boston.
The Obama administration "is interested in reviewing all of
the barriers to refinancing" loans backed by Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the government-owned
mortgage finance providers, in order to assist more homeowners
realize savings, she said.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which were seized by the
government in September 2008, will not escape from government
conservatorship anytime soon, Miller also said.
"I don't see any easy way to unwind conservatorship," she
said in answer to a question following her speech.. "I don't
see an easy option to do something different."
Any changes to the existing Home Affordable Refinance
Program should not cause investors in mortgage bonds to get
cold feet, Miller said in her speech. Many investors have
worried they could take a hit.
"The terms of the HARP program have been known to the
market since program inception, and should not introduce new
issues," Miller said.
Investors in these securities have already enjoyed a much
longer holding period than historical prepayment levels might
have allowed, she added.
Miller also addressed an initiative that housing regulators
have floated to rent, sell or dispose of foreclosed homes
controlled by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
"We think there is an opportunity to address the backlog of
unsold homes by creating a process for moving real estate owned
by the government to new private owners, with a particular
interest in creating rental options," she said.
The effort "is very likely to become a reality in the next
couple of quarters," Miller said, adding that one possibility
is organizing bulk sales on a geographic basis.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency put out a request for
information to solicit the best ideas on how to accomplish
sales of foreclosed homes to perhaps turn them into rental
properties back in August. About 4,000 comment letters were
received, Miller said.
"Clearly there is interest here, and we look forward to
supporting the FHFA as they move ahead," she said.
(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Leslie
Adler)