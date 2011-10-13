(Updates with Miller comments on Fannie Mae and bulk sales program; dateline previously Washington)

BOSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) -The U.S. government should do more to help homeowners who owe more on their homes than they are worth and cannot refinance, a top Treasury official said on Thursday.

While she stopped short of offering any new proposals, Mary Miller, assistant Treasury secretary, said low interest rates created room for greater action in housing, which has been at the epicenter of the struggling U.S. economy.

"The housing crisis has been long and painful, and there's still more work to be done," Miller said in a speech at a CFA Institute conference in Boston.

The Obama administration "is interested in reviewing all of the barriers to refinancing" loans backed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the government-owned mortgage finance providers, in order to assist more homeowners realize savings, she said.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which were seized by the government in September 2008, will not escape from government conservatorship anytime soon, Miller also said.

"I don't see any easy way to unwind conservatorship," she said in answer to a question following her speech.. "I don't see an easy option to do something different."

Any changes to the existing Home Affordable Refinance Program should not cause investors in mortgage bonds to get cold feet, Miller said in her speech. Many investors have worried they could take a hit.

"The terms of the HARP program have been known to the market since program inception, and should not introduce new issues," Miller said.

Investors in these securities have already enjoyed a much longer holding period than historical prepayment levels might have allowed, she added.

Miller also addressed an initiative that housing regulators have floated to rent, sell or dispose of foreclosed homes controlled by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

"We think there is an opportunity to address the backlog of unsold homes by creating a process for moving real estate owned by the government to new private owners, with a particular interest in creating rental options," she said.

The effort "is very likely to become a reality in the next couple of quarters," Miller said, adding that one possibility is organizing bulk sales on a geographic basis.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency put out a request for information to solicit the best ideas on how to accomplish sales of foreclosed homes to perhaps turn them into rental properties back in August. About 4,000 comment letters were received, Miller said.

"Clearly there is interest here, and we look forward to supporting the FHFA as they move ahead," she said. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Leslie Adler)