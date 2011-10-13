WASHINGTON Oct 13 The U.S. government should do more to help homeowners who owe more on their homes than they are worth and cannot refinance, a top Treasury official said on Thursday.

While she stopped short of offering any new proposals, Mary Miller, assistant Treasury secretary, said low interest rates created an opportunity for greater action in housing, at the epicenter of the U.S. recession and anemic subsequent recovery.

"We think there is an opportunity to address the backlog of unsold homes by creating a process for moving real estate owned by the government to new private owners, with a particular interest in creating rental options," Miller said in prepared remarks to the CFA Institute in Boston. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Jan Paschal)