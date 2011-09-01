WASHINGTON, Sept 1 A government report on Thursday showed that banks granted fewer stressed homeowners a permanent break on their monthly mortgage payments in July than in June and singled out two big banks for poor performance.

Bank of America NA (BAC.N) and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA (JPM.N) "remain in need of substantial improvement" in implementing the Making Home Affordable Program and will have financial incentives withheld until they shape up, the report from the Treasury and Housing and Urban Development departments said. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)