* U.S. aims to cripple gang's finances
* Says money funneled to MS-13 leaders in El Salvador
* Calls action first step to disrupt group's financial
network
By Rachelle Younglai and Nelson Renteria
WASHINGTON/SENSUNTEPEQUE, El Salvador, Oct 11 (Reuters) -
T he United States on Thursday imposed financial penalties on
violent Latin American street gang MS-13, which has thousands of
members operating in the United States and has been accused of
human trafficking, kidnapping, murder, rape and other criminal
activities.
MS-13, whose U.S. members are mostly first-generation
Salvadorean-Americans or Salvadorean nationals, was added to the
Obama administration's list of transnational criminal
organizations - a label designed to cripple a criminal group's
finances.
MS-13 is an organization with "substantial financial flows
associated with it," Treasury undersecretary David Cohen told
reporters. The Treasury said the money that MS-13 generates in
the United States from drug trafficking and other criminal
activities is funneled to the gang's leaders in El Salvador.
The label or designation as a major crime group will block
MS-13's property interests in the United States, freeze its U.S.
assets and prohibit Americans from dealing with the gang.
Details on the amount or value of assets the group holds in the
United States were not provided.
Formed in the 1980s in the United States by Central American
immigrants, many of them refugees from the region's civil wars,
the gangs grew into an international franchise when criminals
were deported back home.
The Treasury did not impose economic sanctions on any of
MS-13's leaders or businesses on Thursday, but said its action
was the first step in its effort to disrupt the group's
financial network.
The designation will make it easier for the United States to
"prevent MS-13 from infiltrating legitimate businesses and
legitimate markets," Cohen said.
MS-13 or "Mara Salvatrucha" has at least 30,000 members
operating in a range of countries, including El Salvador,
Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. More than 8,000 members operate
in the United States and the gang often recruits children and
teenagers, U.S. authorities said.
Speaking to reporters in Sensuntepeque, Salvadorean Justice
and Security Minister David Munguia said the Central American
nation respected the Obama administration's action and was
prepared to work with Washington.
Relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two
largest street gangs, MS-13 and Calle 18, made El Salvador the
most murderous country in the world last year after neighboring
Honduras, which has also been ravaged by gang violence.
However the two gangs declared an unprecedented truce in
March which authorities say cut the homicide rate in half in
just a few months.
"We've always seen the gangs as organized criminals,"
Munguia said, adding that the truce was a separate issue. "This
(U.S. designation) will not affect our efforts to curb crime."
The gangs, known as maras in Central America, have grown
dramatically in the last two decades. El Salvador alone has an
estimated 64,000 members.