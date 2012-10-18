WASHINGTON Oct 18 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Thursday named a member of an al Qaeda group operating with
Iranian support and banned Americans from any dealing with him.
The U.S. Treasury accused Adel Radi Saqr al-Wahabi
(al-Harbi) of working with a network that served as a pipeline
for al Qaeda to move operatives and funds in South Asia and the
Middle East.
It had previously targeted six other members of the group in
June 2011.
"We will continue targeting this crucial source of al
Qaeda's funding and support, as well as highlight Iran's ongoing
complicity in this network's operation," David Cohen, Treasury
undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in
a statement.
Treasury said that, as a result of its targeting the network
member, U.S. citizens were prohibited from financial
transactions with al-Harbi and any of its assets discovered
within U.S. jurisdiction were subject to seizure.