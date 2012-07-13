WASHINGTON, July 13 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Friday asked Wall Street for its views on the Treasury's
current debt auction schedule and whether it is compatible with
economic and fiscal outlooks for 2013 and 2014.
The questions were contained in the Treasury's quarterly
refunding survey of primary government bond dealers. The
Treasury is expected to meet with primary dealers on July 26-27
ahead of the department's refunding announcement on August 1.
The survey also asked dealers to assess the market for
borrowing and lending of government bonds, the so-called repo
market, which has signaled higher levels this year in comparison
to the second half of 2011. Officials wanted to know more about
the uptick and what is driving supply and demand trading
dynamics in the short end of the Treasury cash and financing
markets.
"Please discuss the factors that have led to the recent
elevated levels of repo rates relative to other comparable
short-term rates," the survey stated.
Primary dealers, which include Goldman Sachs Inc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co, are the financial firms with
special permission to bid directly on behalf of their clients at
Treasury auctions.
Treasury also asked primary dealers to provide feedback on
"auction dynamics," which they categorized as evolving over the
last several years.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by James Dalgleish)