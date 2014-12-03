(Adds comment from official, background)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Washington's worries about the
global economy until recently were dominated by concerns over
China's currency policies. Now the Obama administration's
toughest words increasingly fall on Europe.
In a speech on America's international economic priorities
and in subsequent comments, a top Treasury official on Wednesday
praised shifts in Chinese policy while calling on Germany to
open its fiscal purse strings to help Europe's lagging economy.
The United States has ratcheted up pressure on Europe in
recent months to act decisively to help its economy, which
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said faces a "lost decade" of
low growth.
Lew's top official for international affairs said the
European Union's central bank should take "continued steps" to
stimulate growth and that countries with strong fiscal positions
and exports should encourage more consumer spending.
"The appropriate action is to bring all the available tools
to bear," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's undersecretary for
international affairs, said. He added Berlin had taken positive
steps with regard to infrastructure spending.
"I encourage them to move more rapidly than they have so
far," he said.
The euro zone has become the sick man of the world economy
in recent years, which is worrisome to Washington because it is
a top U.S. trade partner and geopolitical ally. The currency
bloc is flirting with another recession after emerging from its
longest-ever downturn last year.
Sheets also had tough words for another close U.S. ally,
Japan, which slipped into recession in the third quarter. Sheets
said there was an "urgent case" for structural reforms to spur
faster economic growth.
But as for China, whose meteoric ascent in recent decades
has led U.S. President Barack Obama to call for a "pivot to
Asia," Sheets said there were signs Beijing was intervening less
in currency markets, a perennial bugbear in Sino-American
relations. U.S. manufacturers have long argued an artificially
cheap yuan makes Chinese imports unfairly cheap.
Washington thinks Beijing has so far lived up its commitment
to move toward a market-determined exchange rate, which Sheets
said should help American firms sell their wares in China.
Sheets noted that at July meetings with U.S. officials,
Beijing committed to moving toward a market based exchange rate.
"If China continues to live up to this commitment, as it has
in the months since the (July meetings)... the result would be
increased household purchasing power and stronger domestic
demand," he said.
