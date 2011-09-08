WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The White House on Thursday picked a former senior Commodity Futures Trading Commission adviser to serve as the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for financial institutions.

Cyrus Amir-Mokri recently served as senior counsel to the CFTC's chairman and helped represent the regulator at the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was created to ward off threats to the financial system and is chaired by the Treasury Secretary.

If the Senate approves of the administration's choice, Amir-Mokri will oversee financial institutions and play a role in the Treasury Department's implementation of the Dodd-Frank regulation bill.

Amir-Mokri was a partner at the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP before joining the CFTC. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish)