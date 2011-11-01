WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S. Senate confirmed
Cyrus Amir-Mokri as the U.S. Treasury's new assistant secretary
for financial institutions, a role in which he will help
implement policy created under the Dodd-Frank regulatory reform
bill.
"He will be a valuable asset at Treasury as we continue the
important work of implementing those critical reforms and as we
move forward with other key initiatives," U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said in a statement on Tuesday.
Amir-Mokri, whom the Senate confirmed late on Monday, most
recently served as a senior legal and policy advisor to the
Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He also
was the agency's deputy representative to the Financial
Stability Oversight Council.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)