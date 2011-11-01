WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S. Senate confirmed Cyrus Amir-Mokri as the U.S. Treasury's new assistant secretary for financial institutions, a role in which he will help implement policy created under the Dodd-Frank regulatory reform bill.

"He will be a valuable asset at Treasury as we continue the important work of implementing those critical reforms and as we move forward with other key initiatives," U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Amir-Mokri, whom the Senate confirmed late on Monday, most recently served as a senior legal and policy advisor to the Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He also was the agency's deputy representative to the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)