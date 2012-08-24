BRIEF-Ecobalt announces an increase to previously announced offering
* Ecobalt announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing
WASHINGTON Aug 24 The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it had raised $62.4 million from an offering of preferred shares in four banks that received bailout funds from its Troubled Asset Relief Program.
TARP, which was not actually used to buy troubled assets as originally intended, helped support ailing financial institutions during the crisis.
The banks involved in the latest transaction were BNC Bancorp, First Community Corporation, First National Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation.
* Ecobalt announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)