WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Treasury said it will send its top national security official to Iraq, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates this week to meet with government officials and banking representatives about international sanctions against Iran and Syria.

The Treasury said on Tuesday that David Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, will brief officials on new U.S. sanctions against the Central Bank of Iran.

To counter Iran's nuclear program, the Obama administration is levying sanctions and deterring foreign banks from dealing with Iranian institutions.

Cohen will discuss efforts to increase pressure on Syria, including sanctions announced by the Arab League.

Treasury also said officials will use the meetings to focus on continued efforts to fight global terrorism. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by James Dalgleish)