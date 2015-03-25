WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to China on Friday to meet Chinese officials next week, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Lew would travel from March 28 to 31 "to hold discussions with senior Chinese officials on the U.S., Chinese, and global economies."

Lew will meet Chinese officials on Monday and then leave for San Francisco on Tuesday, the statement added. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)