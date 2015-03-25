BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to China on Friday to meet Chinese officials next week, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said Lew would travel from March 28 to 31 "to hold discussions with senior Chinese officials on the U.S., Chinese, and global economies."
Lew will meet Chinese officials on Monday and then leave for San Francisco on Tuesday, the statement added. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.