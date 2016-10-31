OXFORD, England Oct 31 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Monday that he sees a fundamental threat to liberal democracy and free market capitalism if they do not work better for more people.

Lew, speaking to the Oxford Union Society, said that an increasing number of people were feeling left behind economically and that inequality and the rise of populism was playing a role in the U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)