WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang on Friday and
reiterated that the United States supports including the yuan in
the IMF's benchmark currency basket, a Treasury spokesperson
said on Friday.
In conversation by phone, Lew told Wang the United States
backed the inclusion, providing China's currency meets the
International Monetary Fund's existing criteria.
He also talked to Wang about the importance of China moving
more rapidly towards a market-determined exchange rate in an
orderly manner and implementing fiscal policies to boost
consumption, the Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.
The two senior officials were speaking ahead of the G20
Leaders Summit next week in Antalya, Turkey.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)