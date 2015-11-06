(Adds quote from statement, detail on IMF meeting)
WASHINGTON Nov 6 The Obama administration told
Beijing on Friday that the United States still supports
including the yuan in the IMF's benchmark currency basket,
provided China meets the existing criteria of the international
lender.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talked by phone to Chinese
Vice Premier Wang Yang, a Treasury spokesperson said in a
statement.
"The conversation reflected the importance of China moving
more rapidly towards a market-determined exchange rate in an
orderly manner," the spokesperson said.
Speaking ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit next week in
Antalya, Turkey, Lew also urged China to implement fiscal
policies to boost consumption.
International Monetary Fund policymakers plan to meet in
November to review whether to include the Chinese yuan in the
Fund's reserve currency basket, but a specific date has not been
set, the IMF said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Alan Crosby)