WASHINGTON Dec 3 The United States called on Japan to keep fiscal support in place for its flagging economy and said there was an "urgent case" for structural reforms to spur faster economic growth.

The Treasury Department's top official for international affairs noted that Japan had postponed a planned tax hike, taking some pressure off its economy, which fell into recession in the third quarter.

"But it is still important ... for the fiscal stimulus measures the government is preparing to more than fully offset the impact of expiring stimulus measures," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, said in excerpts of a speech he was to give later on Wednesday.

Sheets said recent data on Japan's economy strongly pointed to the need for a "reinvigorated application" of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic plan, "particularly structural reforms that would support domestic demand growth."