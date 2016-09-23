(Corrects name of Mexican finance minister, last paragraph)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew will urge his counterparts in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia
and Mexico next week to press ahead with economic and fiscal
reforms aimed at restoring or strengthening growth, a senior
Treasury official said on Friday.
Lew will be visiting the four largest Latin American
economies Sept. 26-29. He will be the first Treasury secretary
to visit Buenos Aires since 2002, recognizing efforts by
President Mauricio Macri to reintegrate Argentina into the
global economy.
"Our message is very much one about the benefits of ongoing
economic reforms, and disciplined economic policies in these
economies," the Treasury official told a media conference call.
"I would say over the last year we've seen some significant
steps forward in terms of economic policies."
Structural reforms aimed at streamlining the efficiency of
economies, refocusing spending to aid demand and slow the growth
of public debt over time will "very likely lead to stronger,
more sustainable investment in these economies, and ultimately
to stronger, more balanced, and I would think also more
inclusive growth," the official said.
Lew will be the first Obama administration official to visit
Brasilia since the impeachment of former President Dilma
Rousseff shifted power to her successor, Michel Temer.
The Treasury official said that Brazil is still suffering
from the shock of the drop in commodity prices, reduced global
and domestic demand, government intervention in the economy and
"unaffordable" social programs. The official said that further
fiscal policy reforms and efforts by the central bank to bring
down inflation will help bring about a recovery.
In Colombia, which Lew will visit two days after the
government and the FARC rebel group sign a peace accord, the
economy also has been struggling with low oil prices. The
Treasury official said Lew will discuss the financial challenges
posed by this and emphasize that with "disciplined policies,"
Colombia can make a successful transition to stronger growth.
In Mexico City, Lew will meet with the new finance minister,
Jose Antonio Meade, and discuss areas for future cooperation on
the continued economic integration between Mexico and the United
States as well as efforts to combat illicit financial
activities, the official said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)