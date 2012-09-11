BEIRUT, Sept 11 U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary
Neal Wolin urged Lebanese leaders and bankers in Beirut on
Tuesday to ensure their country was not used by Iran and Syria
to evade financial sanctions.
A U.S. embassy statement said Wolin "underscored the need
for Lebanon to prevent abuse of the Lebanese financial sector by
illicit actors and for Lebanese banks and regulatory authorities
to remain vigilant against the evasion of sanctions by Iran and
Syria".
Wolin met Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Economy Minister
Nicolas Nahhas and Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on the
first day of a regional trip which will also take him to Saudi
Arabia and Tunisia.