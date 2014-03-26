WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday following a surgery to treat a benign enlarged prostate, a Treasury spokesperson said.

"(Lew) is now at home recuperating from his surgical procedure yesterday," Treasury spokeswoman Natalie Wyeth Earnest said in a statement. "He is in good spirits, talking with staff, and looks forward to being back in the office next week."

The spokeswoman had said on Tuesday the surgery went well but that Lew's doctor decided to keep him in the hospital overnight because he was running a low fever.

Lew, 58, was sworn in as Treasury secretary in February 2013 after serving as President Barack Obama's chief of staff. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)