* Lew meeting includes Dimon, Paulson and Schwartzman
* Global economy and cyber security may also be topics
WASHINGTON May 2 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew will meet with Wall Street and business executives in New
York on Thursday evening to discuss issues, including how to
strengthen the U.S. economic recovery and further reduce the
deficit, an official said.
The dinner meeting in New York includes JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, hedge fund manager John
Paulson, Blackstone Group LP CEO Stephen Schwartzman and
others, according to a person attending.
Lew, 57, has spent his first few weeks as Treasury chief on
international travel, in congressional hearings and on other
priorities.
Thursday's dinner comes ahead of Friday's release of
unemployment data for April.
Topics for discussion might also touch on the global
economy, including Europe and China, and cyber security.
According to a Treasury official, attendants will also
include: Leon Black of Apollo Management LP ; Mark
Gallogly of Centerbridge Partners; Stephen Freidheim of Cyrus
Capital Partners; Ralph Schlosstein of Evercore Partners Inc
; Terry Lundgren of Macy's Inc ; Daniel Glaser of
Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc ; Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo Inc
; Frank Brosens of Taconic Capital Advisors and Robert
Greifeld of the NASDAQ OMX Group Inc.