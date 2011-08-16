WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it took in $12.7 billion in proceeds on its investment in mortgage-backed securities, including sales of bonds with a market value of $10.5 billion.

The proceeds include $2.2 billion in interest and principal payments.

The Treasury said that through July, it has recovered a total of $159.5 billion of the original $225 billion taxpayer investment in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities. This includes sales of bonds valued at $45.5 billion and principal and interest payments of $114.1 billion.

It made the MBS purchases in 2008 and 2009 as a means to help stabilize financial markets during the financial crisis and support housing finance.

In March, Treasury announced that it would begin selling off its MBS portfolio at a rate of up to $10 billion in principal per month. It maintains that it will earn a profit for taxpayers on the investments.

The Treasury's remaining total MBS principal outstanding is $82.7 billion. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jan Paschal)