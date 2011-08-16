WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Treasury
Department said on Tuesday it took in $12.7 billion in
proceeds on its investment in mortgage-backed securities,
including sales of bonds with a market value of $10.5
billion.
The proceeds include $2.2 billion in interest and
principal payments.
The Treasury said that through July, it has recovered a
total of $159.5 billion of the original $225 billion taxpayer
investment in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities.
This includes sales of bonds valued at $45.5 billion and
principal and interest payments of $114.1 billion.
It made the MBS purchases in 2008 and 2009 as a means to
help stabilize financial markets during the financial crisis
and support housing finance.
In March, Treasury announced that it would begin selling
off its MBS portfolio at a rate of up to $10 billion in
principal per month. It maintains that it will earn a profit
for taxpayers on the investments.
The Treasury's remaining total MBS principal outstanding
is $82.7 billion.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jan Paschal)