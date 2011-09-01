(Adds details)

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it took in another $12.7 billion during August from sales of mortgage-backed securities it bought in 2008 and 2009 at the height of the financial crisis.

Treasury now is selling off its entire MBS portfolio and, at the end of August, had recovered more than three-quarters of its original $225 billion investment.

The sales are part of a continuing effort to wind down emergency programs that were aimed at stabilizing markets at the time.

In August, Treasury sold mortgage-backed securities with a market value of $10.7 billion and also received principal and interest payments of $2 billion. It intends to sell up to $10 billion a month until the portfolio is depleted.

Treasury said that, based on current market conditions, it expects to make an overall profit on its MBS investments.