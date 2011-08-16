WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it took in $12.7 billion in proceeds on its investment in mortgage-backed securities, including sales of bonds with a market value of $10.5 billion.

The proceeds also include $2.2 billion in interest and principal payments.

The Treasury said through July, has recovered a total of $159.5 billion of its original $225 billion investments in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities.

It launched the MBS purchases in September 2008 as a means to help stabilize financial markets during the financial crisis and support housing finance. (Reporting by David Lawder)