WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Tuesday it took in $12.7 billion in proceeds on its
investment in mortgage-backed securities, including sales of
bonds with a market value of $10.5 billion.
The proceeds also include $2.2 billion in interest and
principal payments.
The Treasury said through July, has recovered a total of
$159.5 billion of its original $225 billion investments in
agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities.
It launched the MBS purchases in September 2008 as a means
to help stabilize financial markets during the financial crisis
and support housing finance.
