U.S. judge stops EnergySolutions' purchase of rival
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
WASHINGTON, June 10 Brian Brooks, general counsel for Fannie Mae, will be nominated as deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury, Axios reported on Saturday, citing three sources it said had knowledge of the pick.
Brooks worked at California bank OneWest with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who wanted a loyalist for the post, according to two of Axious' unidentified sources.
U.S. President Donald Trump's first pick for the job, Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan, withdrew his name last month for personal reasons. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Rigby)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
* Valhi Inc- U.S. District Court for District of Delaware issued order enjoining sale of Waste Control Specialists wholly owned subsidiary of Valhi, Inc