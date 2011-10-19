WASHINGTON Oct 19 Democratic Senator Mark
Pryor of Arkansas said on Wednesday he was putting all nominees
for positions at the Treasury Department on hold because of a
dispute involving a couple who received emergency aid that the
government now wants back.
The dispute dates back to 2008 when the Federal Emergency
Management Agency gave the Guglielmana family in Mountain View,
Ark., $27,000 in disaster assistance after a flood.
FEMA now says the money was paid in error and it wants it
back along with penalties and interest that raise the total to
$37,000.
FEMA has handed responsibility for collecting the debt to
the Treasury Department.
Pryor said that FEMA had helped the Guglielmanas to fill
out paperwork to claim the assistance and now cited only "some
technical reason" for saying the money was paid in error and
must be given back.
"They worked a great hardship on this family," Pryor said
in a statement, adding that if they were forced to pay it back
it could ruin them financially.
"I am putting Treasury on notice that I'm going to hold all
of their nominees until we sit down and work through this and
hopefully get a good, fair result for this one family in
Arkansas," Pryor said.
The hold would mean that no nominee for a Treasury position
could be brought up for a vote on the Senate floor unless Pryor
agreed to it.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)