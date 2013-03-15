WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked for information about positions in 2 percent notes of February 2023, with a threshold of $2 billion as of the close of business on March 11.

"Entities with reportable positions in this note equal to or exceeding the $2 billion threshold must report these positions to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York," according to a press release from the Treasury Department.

Reports are due before noon EDT (1600 GMT) on March 21, the Treasury said. They must include the required position and administration information.

The record keeping done through the large position reporting program aims to closely monitor the Treasury securities market and to stave off manipulation.