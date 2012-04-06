* Big bailout recipients face pay restrictions
* CEO pay a lingering target of taxpayer anger
* Treasury still recovering bailout money
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds details)
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chief executives of
General Motors, AIG, and Ally Financial
had their 2012 compensation packages frozen for a second year in
a row by the U.S. Treasury Department after they got
"exceptional" bailout help during the financial crisis.
The Treasury said on Friday that all three were making
progress at repaying the taxpayer funds given to them to keep
them from collapsing during the 2007-2009 financial crisis but
their pay practices remain under scrutiny of a "special master"
until they do pay it back.
The top executives get a mix of cash, stock and stock
options that together make up their overall pay packets.
"Although there has been some modification in the mix of
stock, salary and long-term restricted stock for the CEO group,
the overall amount of CEO compensation is frozen at 2011
levels," Treasury said.
The government pumped $68 billion into AIG from the Troubled
Asset Relief Program, or TARP, and invested $50 billion in GM
and $17 billion in Ally Financial to save them from collapse
during the 2007-2009 crisis.
The Treasury also said total direct compensation during 2012
for 69 other senior executives at the three firms was being cut
by 10 percent from 2011 levels.
The three were part of group of seven firms that got
so-called exceptional assistance in the form of
taxpayer-financed bailouts during the financial crisis. Four of
the original seven -- Bank of America, Citigroup, Chrysler
Financial and Chrysler -- have already repaid their TARP money
and left the program.
Public anger over high pay and huge bonuses at bailed-out
firms was so high that the Obama administration created a
"special master's office" to monitor pay practices.
The Treasury report on Friday does not name any of the
executives but it is evident the three CEOs still will get pay
that puts them among the elite of American income earners.
The top executive at AIG will receive total direct
compensation, which includes cash, stock and future stock
options worth $10.5 million, while Ally Financial's leader will
get $9.5 million and GM's chief executive $9 million, according
to documents distributed by the Treasury.
The chief executive officer of AIG is Robert Benmosche, GM's
CEO is Daniel Akerson and Ally Financial's is Michael Carpenter,
although their names do not appear in any of the documents that
Treasury released.
A spokesperson for Ally Financial said its executive pay
"continues to be in line with the stated guidelines for TARP
companies" and said its management team was focused on repaying
the remaining TARP funds to Treasury.
The other 69 executives are among the three firms' senior
executive officers as well as the most highly compensated
employees who work under them.
The Treasury said the three firms are making progress in
repaying their taxpayer funds. It said AIG has reduced its
obligations to the U.S. government by more than 75 percent,
while Treasury has recovered nearly half the TARP funds it put
into GM and close to one-third of the money that went to Ally
Financial.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman and
Lisa Shumaker; Additional reporting by Ilaina Jonas and
Antonella Ciancio in New York)