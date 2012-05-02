WASHINGTON May 2 Wall Street advisors to the
U.S. Treasury Department said that if it does start issuing
floating-rate notes they should initially carry a maturity of
two years or less, according to minutes issued on Wednesday.
The Treasury said it was still considering the possibility
of the new class of debt, which would carry an interest rate
that floated in response to some reference index but there was
no consensus yet on what index to use.
According to the minutes, the Treasury said even if it
decides to go ahead with the new notes, "system limitations"
would prevent it from being able to issue them until 2013.
A committee of representatives from top Wall Street firms
advises Treasury about market conditions ahead of each quarterly
refunding.
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Andrea Ricci)