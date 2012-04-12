WASHINGTON, April 12 Regulatory authorities have made substantial progress restoring trust in the nation's financial system but will have to stay on their toes to make sure it remains sound, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Thursday.

"Constant vigilance is needed, which is why the Dodd-Frank Act conceives of a forward-looking, dynamic approach to monitoring risk and maintaining financial stability," Treasury's assistant secretary for financial institutions, Cyrus Amir-Mokkri, told a conference at the Ford Foundation in New York.

A text of his remarks was issued in advance in Washington.

Amir-Mokkri said the 2007-2009 financial crisis had exposed weaknesses in regulation and showed how the failure of a significant firm can wreak havoc on confidence.

The Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul goes a long way toward tightening rules that will, among other things, better regulate banks and allow for orderly liquidations if necessary, he said. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)