WASHINGTON, April 12 Regulatory authorities have made substantial progress restoring trust in the nation's financial system but will have to stay on their toes to make sure it remains sound, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Thursday.
"Constant vigilance is needed, which is why the Dodd-Frank Act conceives of a forward-looking, dynamic approach to monitoring risk and maintaining financial stability," Treasury's assistant secretary for financial institutions, Cyrus Amir-Mokkri, told a conference at the Ford Foundation in New York.
A text of his remarks was issued in advance in Washington.
Amir-Mokkri said the 2007-2009 financial crisis had exposed weaknesses in regulation and showed how the failure of a significant firm can wreak havoc on confidence.
The Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul goes a long way toward tightening rules that will, among other things, better regulate banks and allow for orderly liquidations if necessary, he said. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)
