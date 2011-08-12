WASHINGTON Aug 12 U.S. regulators are expected to start rolling out standard identifiers for financial firms next year as part of a global effort to ensure that complicated transactions can be tracked, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.

There is no uniform standard for identifying financial firms -- a problem that was exposed during the 2007-09 financial crisis when it was near impossible to track counterparties and calculate their risk exposure across multiple data systems.

Now the Office of Financial Research, which is still being established to give regulators a real-time view of the financial system, is trying to create a so-called "Legal Entity Identifier" that would function much like routing numbers banks used on checks.

The Treasury Department-based research office had been hoping to start crafting rules as early as mid-July, but anti-competitive and governance concerns from European policymakers have delayed that process.

Treasury officials stressed that the identifiers had to be implemented globally in order for it to work properly.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank law created the Office of Financial Research, but a director has yet to be appointed. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner's counselor Richard Berner, a former Morgan Stanley chief economist, is leading the research office's efforts. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Andrea Ricci)